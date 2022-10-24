BMV is now offering appointments

As of Monday, the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles now offers appointments.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Need to get your driver's license renewed but don't have time to sit and wait at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles? Well, now you don't have to.

"This is really bringing the Bureau of Motor Vehicles into the 21st century," Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Monday at a press conference.

Now you can schedule an appointment at any of the state's 13 BMV branches, and you can do it anywhere from one to 20 days in advance.

Bellows said technology is something that has always been important to her.

"I ran on a platform of technology modernization to better serve the people of Maine," she added.

HAPPENING NOW: @MESecOfState Shenna Bellows is introducing the BMV appointment system #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/y2JRXZ3hOS — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) October 24, 2022

On Monday, Bellows unveiled the new appointment system at the Augusta BMV. She was joined by state and BMV employees, as well as Augusta State Rep. Raegan LaRochelle, to introduce the new program.

"I think this is probably long overdue," LaRochelle said.

She added that this tool is critical for all Mainers, especially people working multiple jobs or parents.

To make an appointment, go to the BMV website. There is a large blue button that says "Schedule an Appointment."

Then, you choose your location, why you are going in, and schedule a time that works for you. Walk-ins are still welcome at all BMV branches. The appointment system will work with the walk-in system.