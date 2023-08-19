Maine's time in Little League World Series comes to an end

Despite their loss in Williamsport on Saturday, the players' hard work and dedication do not go unnoticed by Mainers.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Maine's All-Star team from Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond lost 5-3 to Pennsylvania in an elimination game Saturday, bringing their run in the Little League World Series to an end.

More than 22,000 people were on hand at Howard J. Lamade Stadium for the Maine vs. Pennsylvania game Saturday afternoon. Many Mainers were there, too, with Gray, Maine being a whopping 503 miles away from Williamsport.

Pennsylvania got off to a fast start, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. A good double-play by Maine prevented any further scoring, and Gage Rioux led off the bottom of the first with a triple as Maine went on to score two runs that inning.

It was scoreless until the fourth inning when Mason Amergian drove in a run to tie the game at 3. Amergian pitched all six innings for Maine and tallied five strikeouts.

The score remained knotted at 3 heading into the sixth and final inning. Pennsylvania was able to tack on two runs after some close calls at home plate to take a 5-3 lead.

Maine needed two runs to extend the game in the bottom of the sixth. Benjamin Gilmore was hit by a pitch but was caught stealing. Maine couldn't score and the game ended with a final score of 5-3.

Coach Mike Amergian said he's proud of his team for what they've accomplished this summer. Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond Little League never advanced out of the local district tournament before this year.

The boys will now be able to experience the Little League World Series as fans as they plan to attend the Major League Baseball game in town Sunday. The team might face off against a team from the international bracket in a "friendly" scrimmage.

Regardless of Saturday's result, it was a historic summer for the boys from Maine as they became just the fourth team, and the first in 18 years, to play at the Little League World Series.

Despite their loss in Williamsport on Saturday, the players' hard work and dedication do not go unnoticed by Mainers.

