Maine looking to stay alive in Little League World Series on Saturday

The boys from Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond will face the local team from Media, Pennsylvania at 2 p.m. in an elimination game.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The 14 young men from Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond Little League will take the field again in Williamsport, Pennsylvania Saturday afternoon in an elimination game.

Despite the game starting at 2 p.m., fans were seen lining up outside Howard J. Lamade Stadium more than two hours before the first pitch to get seats.

Maine dropped their first game of the Little League World Series against Washington in a 10-0 loss Thursday.

The local team from Pennsylvania lost their opening game against Texas Wednesday night.

It is expected to be a huge crowd Saturday as the Pennsylvania team is from a town less than 200 miles away from Williamsport. Gray, Maine is 503 miles away from the ballpark, and yet, hundreds of Mainers have been at the Little League World Series this week.

Roughly 11,000 people were in attendance for Maine's first game and there is a good chance Saturday's game attracts even more fans.

The Maine team held a light and relaxing indoor practice Friday during their off-day. The boys and Manager Brad Shelley said they've moved on from Thursday's loss and are prepared for the challenge in front of them.

After Thursday's loss, Shelley said it was the first time his team has trailed all summer. Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond won 12 straight games before that loss. Shelley credited Washington's pitcher for keeping Maine batters off-balance all game.

Maine only had two baserunners during that game and it ended after four innings.

After that game, Shelley said he hopes his team can learn from their miscues and he expects them to be prepared and ready to battle Saturday.

Back home, you can watch the game on ESPN and follow NEWS CENTER Maine for post-game coverage on-air and online.