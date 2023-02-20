High school basketball tournament returns to Maine this week

The Augusta Civic Center will host high school basketball tournament action for the 50th year.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Auditoriums and gymnasiums across Maine will be packed with energetic fans and eager athletes as part of the Maine Principals Association high school basketball tournament. Action will take place throughout the week in Bangor, Portland, and Augusta.

At the Augusta Civic Center, it will be the venue's 50th year hosting tournament games. There are dozens of people that don't plan to miss a game the entire week.

"We're here early in the morning. And we'll be here until the last game tonight," Bonnie Perkins said.

Bonnie and her husband, Tony, have a week pass for the high school tournament and will try to catch every second of the action during the week.

"He had the tickets bought as soon as they come off the press," Sandy Wood laughed.

She and her husband, Bob, say they've been catching tournament action inside the Augusta Civic Center since the '70s.

"It's just a good time to get out, get out of the house, come and see your friends, people you haven't seen for a year," Wood said.

The Wood and Perkins families are just two examples of the high school basketball super fans inside of the Augusta Civic Center.

For each game, hundreds of fans from each school pack the stands and bring intensity and excitement. But after each game, many of the fans that are only attending one game head home. But the dedicated few, like Debbie Fuller, stay in their seats and get ready for the next game.

"This has been my enjoyment for years. I love basketball. Love watching it, love meeting all the kids," Fuller said.

"Everybody looks forward to it, the whole area looks forward to it," Eddie Scholz, another long-time superfan said.

Scholz sits in the front row at the Augusta Civic Center for every game.

"You're right on the court. You're close to the basketball. It's beautiful," Scholz said.

Tournament action will take place throughout the week at the Augusta Civic Center. The week caps off with class championships on Friday and Saturday. State championships will take place the following weekend.