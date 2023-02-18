The annual high school basketball tournament brings business from across the region to Bangor

Geaghans Irish Pub owner Peter Geaghan says this weekend is like a Friday night every night.

BANGOR, Maine — Mainers from across the state headed to Bangor as teams and fans kicked off the Maine Principal's Association's high school basketball tournament this weekend. Patrons brought both camaraderie and business to the area with them.

Tournament Co-Director Jerry Goss helps put everything together year in and year out and said it's easy when the fans have so much excitement.

"They love basketball, they love watching their kids play," Goss said. "For a lot of people, this is like a reunion."

This weekend's slate of games featured Class B, C, and D teams from the northern region inside the Cross Insurance Center.

Jane York of Knox said coming to the tournament every year has become a sort of tradition.

"We've been coming to the tournaments since... oh my gosh, since probably twenty, thirty years we've been coming," York said. "In between games, we'll head down to Geaghans and grab a bite to eat."

Across the street from the arena at Geaghans Irish Pub and Craft Brewery, owner Peter Geaghan said every year, this weekend is like a Friday night every night.

"They came as kids, and now they're bringing their kids 'cause they're playing in games... it's really multigenerational," Geaghan said.

Down the street at Seasons Sports Bar, General Manager John Hafford said the annual excitement is the same for his customers who keep their eye on the top teams with their own bracket board inside the bar.

"When they win, we usually have the winner's bracket come in and eat, and all of the families show up to eat too," Hafford said. "They'll come in and double-check the board, they'll even come in and correct the board if I haven't gotten to it yet!"