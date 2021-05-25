Goodall Park returns to full capacity for 2021 season

Opening day for the Sanford Mainers is June 4

SANFORD, Maine — The above video is the full interview with Mainers Chairman of the Board Jacob Ouellette about the 2021 season.

Citing updated guidance for outdoor facilities by both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the state of Maine, the Sanford Mainers announced their home base, Goodall Park, will operate at full capacity for the 2021 season.

“This latest update by the state and health officials is encouraging,” Mainers Chairman of the Board Jacob Ouellette said. “We do trust that we’ll be able to operate in a safe manner with an otherwise regular attendance platform for our fans.”

The summer college baseball organization says it will not require those who are fully vaccinated to wear masks during Mainers games this summer.

According to Ouellette, hand sanitizer and increased surface cleaning procedures will be part of keeping a healthy environment at the park.

"We're in the boat of making sure that people who wanna come to the ballpark, they feel safe, they feel healthy, and making sure they feel protected while enjoying baseball at the same time."

Opening day for the Mainers is Friday, June 4, against the Winnipesaukee Muskrats. Gates open one hour before the 6:30 p.m. game.

Tickets bought for the canceled 2020 season will be honored this season.

