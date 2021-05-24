Maine leads nation in percent of adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19

According to data from the US CDC, 62.9% of eligible adults in Maine are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

MAINE, USA — Maine has come a long way since the vaccination effort began in December. More than 1.3 million vaccine doses have now been administered, and data from the U.S. CDC shows Maine leading the country with the greatest percentage of adults fully vaccinated.

As of Sunday, 62.9 percent of Mainers 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Fellow New England states are close behind:

Maine—62.9 percent Connecticut—62.8 percent Vermont—62.7 percent Massachusetts—61.4 percent Rhode Island—60.7 percent

These states are among 25 states, and the District of Columbia, with more than half of their adult population fully vaccinated.

In Maine, people age 12 or older are eligible for the vaccine, and 58.9 percent of those age 12 and older are fully vaccinated. Among Maine’s older population 89.37 of Mainers age 70-79 had received a final dose of the vaccine as of Sunday.

In a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine on Monday, Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, praised Maine's efforts, thanking Gov. Janet Mills and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah for their "outstanding leadership" through the pandemic.

"Mainers lead the nation in vaccinations because we value the health and wellbeing of our neighbors," Pingree said. "Governor Mills and Dr. Shah have shown outstanding leadership throughout the pandemic. Thank you all for doing your part to get vaccinated. Let’s keep going. Dirigo!"

Latest in #maine #COVID19 vaccine rollout:



- Vaccinators have administered 700,000 first doses. First doses up 1,770. Final doses up 1,252.

- Androscoggin 12+ final doses 49%, Hancock: 59%

- People age 70-79: 89.37% have gotten a final dose@newscentermaine @nirav_mainecdc pic.twitter.com/eyepK2fWNh — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) May 24, 2021

Meanwhile, southern and midwestern states continue to lag in their efforts. In Mississippi, 34.4 percent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated. Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, and Arkansas are also still below the 40 percent mark.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden set a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one dose to 70 percent of adult Americans by July 4. The goal also includes fully vaccinating 160 million adults by that date.