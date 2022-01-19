Broadcaster withdraws from Maine Basketball Hall of Fame after body-shaming incident

Steve Shaw withdrew his name on Wednesday, according to the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame.

MAINE, USA — The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame accepted the withdrawal of a former broadcaster following a body-shaming incident involving a high school girls basketball game.

Steve Shaw withdrew his name after he and another former WHOU broadcaster (Jim Carter) made inappropriate comments that were picked up during the broadcast of the junior varsity game between Caribou High School and Fort Kent Community High School last week.

"Prior to his withdrawal, the board of directors had scheduled a Wednesday vote on Shaw's status as a 2020 Legend of the Game," the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame wrote in a Facebook post.

The post continued, "The MBHoF board of directors believes that words and actions matter and strives to create a culture of respect and inclusion."

