Northern Maine broadcasters fired after body-shaming high school girls during basketball game

Steve Shaw and Jim Carter were terminated from their positions with WHOU, according to a station release. The comments were made about student-athletes from Easton.

EASTON, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: There is language in the video below that is degrading and offensive. Listener discretion is advised.

Two broadcasters for WHOU, a radio station based in Houlton, have been fired after they were heard body-shaming student-athletes during an internet livestream.

The comments by Steve Shaw and Jim Carter were picked up during the broadcast of the junior varsity game between Caribou High School and Fort Kent Community High School on Thursday night. The two were preparing to call the girls varsity game between those two schools. Their comments, however, were about girls from Easton High School who were playing in a varsity basketball game against Central Aroostook High School. Shaw and Carter were watching the Easton-Central Aroostook game on a separate monitor that wasn't visible on the WHOU livestream.

"Extremely overweight. Awful," Carter said of two girls during the broadcast.

Shaw then commented on finding "uniforms that fit the girls."

Seconds later, Carter identified a girl by her uniform number and said, "Wow ... would you look at her."

Easton Superintendent Mark Stanley said he heard about the broadcasters' comments shortly after they made them Thursday evening.

“We’re a small school up here, we know all our kids really well, we’re lucky in that regard, and so we know every single player that was on that team being talked about," he said during a zoom interview Friday.

Stanley added he was upset on many levels after hearing the comments made during the broadcast, including as a parent of young girls himself.

"I think anger is probably the reaction everybody had when they saw and heard what happened," he added.

When the girls came into school on Friday, Stanley said they were greeted and offered support services. Stanley also said he spoke to the parents of the students involved.

In a statement posted to WHOU's website Friday morning, owner Fred Grant wrote, "Tonight, two broadcasters made comments that were not only inappropriate, they were also blatantly wrong. Those broadcasters were terminated."

"All of our students deserve our respect. Our students are living through the most challenging times in our history," he wrote. "Not only are they struggling through a pandemic, they also have the challenges of living in an age of social media which many of us would say that’s even worse than the pandemic."

Grant told NEWS CENTER Maine he will be spending the majority of his day on Friday speaking with the parties involved in Thursday's incident.

Schools from across the state have already reached out to the Easton community, according to Stanley.

“That’s nonsense, that kind of talk is nonsense, that viewpoint is nonsense. There’s not a school in the state of Maine that would tolerate such views, certainly not here in Easton," he said.

Stanley also said he believes the firing of the two broadcasters proves WHOU does not tolerate any of this behavior either.