Action-packed Saturday on the ice and the hardwood around Maine

It was the first Saturday of the Maine Principal's Association's high school basketball tournament and the girl's hockey state championship

MAINE, USA — A little sense of normalcy returned to the state of Maine this weekend. For the first time in two years, the Maine Principal's Association's (MPA) high school basketball tournament began in its traditional locations in Portland, Augusta, and Bangor.

Jerry Goss and Allan Snell, the co-directors of the MPA's north regional tournament in Bangor, said they are thrilled to be back this year after last postseason's games were altered due to COVID-19 concerns.

Goss has spent the last decade being involved with the setup. He started out working in the locker rooms and moved up to floor manager before becoming co-director with Snell.

Snell got his start with the MPA 45 years ago in 1977. His first job with the event was checking teams into the tournament. From there, he worked as an announcer for the games for several years before becoming co-directors with Goss.

The two's long history of working together began off the basketball court and within the Brewer School Department.

"We kinda know each other really well so we almost know what the other one's going to do," Snell said.

The work they do to support future generations is an important mission to both of them.

"In the times that we're in, students need all the support and help that they can get," Goss said.

It was a busy day for those two organizers in Bangor and a busy day for fans and student-athletes across Maine. The Portland Expo and William B. Troubh Ice Arena had a constant flow of foot traffic Saturday.

The two venues, located right next door to each other, hosted basketball tournament games and the girl's high school ice hockey state championship.

The Troubh was standing room only as students, parents, and residents of the Lewiston and Scarborough communities packed the rink to the brim to watch a physical and fast-paced game that resulted in Lewiston winning 3-0.

Lewiston High School seniors Elgin Physic, Malik Foster, and David Omasombo said they wanted to support their classmates who come out to watch their games.

“Some of them have been doing this for years and years and it’s been their dream to win it," Physic said.

“We figured states, it’s probably the biggest game of the year obviously, so we wanted to, you know, be here and support them and give them some energy," Omasombo added.

After the state champion was crowned on the ice, it was quarterfinal play on the court next door in the Expo. Marshwood handled Biddeford in the Class A South bracket, but before the game, both student sections were energized and ready to be back in the tournament.

“My excitement level is definitely a ten. I’m ready to go, I’m ready to cheer, I’m ready for them to win, I’m ready," Biddeford senior Chris Walton said before tip-off. “I mean everyone’s ready for the game at school, we’ve got a pretty good [student] section right now so we’re all, ready to watch our classmates, our teammates."

Over the next several days many student-athletes will play in their final game of the season or the last game of their high school career. In Bangor, Goss said he does what he can to pump up the student-athletes ahead of each matchup and remind them that at the end of the day, it's just a game.

"Before the game, I go talk to each team before they come on the court and I say remember basketball's a simple game. When you've got it, put it in the hole. When they've got it, don't let 'em," Goss said.

Goss and Snell, both in their 70's, said the days spent at the Bangor Cross Insurance Center are long during the weeklong tournament.

"We're here at 7-7:30 in the morning and we don't get out until 10 or 10:30 at night... pretty long day for an old duffer like me," Snell said.

Both Snell and Goss agreed, they will continue to be part of this tournament as long as they're able.

Just like no basketball team wins by the work of a single player, this tournament wouldn't be possible without the group effort that goes into making it happen.