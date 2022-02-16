Maine native details life in Ukraine amid rising political tensions

Despite the threat of Russian invasion, Maine basketball star Troy Barnies plans to stay. However, he does have plans in place to leave if necessary.

MAINE, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was used in a previous report.

Auburn native Troy Barnies said no matter where he is, he feels at ease on a basketball court. The Edward Little star played well enough in high school to earn a roster spot at the University of Maine. In 2011, he decided to further his career into the European professional ranks.

“Your basketball career kind of starts over after college, like you’re a nobody overseas," he said Tuesday. “Each country has its own style.”

For the past six months, Barnies has been playing professionally and living in Ukraine.

“It’s been hectic, obviously," he added.

The country has been dominating international headlines as Russia's threat to invade Ukraine lingers. Barnies is currently in Mykolaiv, a city in the southwestern part of the country near the Black Sea. The city is also near the Crimean Peninsula, an area where the Russians invaded and annexed in 2014.

It has been business as usual there, according to Barnies who sent NEWS CENTER Maine videos of his walk to practice Tuesday night and he pointed out people are still shopping and kids are riding bikes and scooters.

But there was a little sense of chaos, Barnies added. When he and other Americans received a message from the U.S. Embassy telling them to leave the country, he didn't know what to do but his Ukrainian teammates provided much-needed support.

“They were trying to calm us down and they did a really good job of not only supporting how we were feeling in the situation but also giving us different information from both sides of it to make us feel better," he said.

Barnies said about 70-percent of non-Ukrainian players have left the basketball league for the foreseeable future. Games are still being played, however, and Barnies and the four other foreigners on his team will take the court on Thursday after the league paused over the weekend.

Like the Ukrainians in his city, Barnies is "chilling" at his apartment and playing basketball, where even during international conflict, he can relax.

“I’m good, and it seems good here, and I trust the people that I’m with. And if something happens, I’ll be taken care of, for sure," he said. "We would drive west toward Moldova or Romania, and their borders are open to us as refugees if something happens.”

He said people back in Maine and the U.S. seem to be more concerned about the Russian military movements than people in Ukraine itself.

So for now, it's all business and basketball for Barnies as he continues his 11th year of playing professionally. He'll also be checking back in with people from home next week as his alma mater takes the floor in the annual high school basketball tournament.

“I’ve been following my guys at [Edward Little] all season long. They’ve been having a great season," Barnies added.