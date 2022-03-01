Body found on Prouts Neck Cliff Walk identified as Cape Elizabeth woman

Helen Armide, 37, of Cape Elizabeth died by drowning, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner determined.

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired on Jan. 3, 2022.

Scarborough police on Tuesday identified the body of a woman found Monday afternoon as 37-year-old Helen Armide, 37, of Cape Elizabeth.

Armide's body was found near the shoreline in the Cliff Walk in the Prouts Neck area.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner determined Armide died by drowning, Scarborough Police Chief Mark Holmquist said in a news release. Results of a toxicology test are pending.

Holmquist said Armide's vehicle was found on Harmon Street near a seasonal home owned by her family and within walking distance of Winslow Home Road, where her body was found.