Body found on Prouts Neck Cliff Walk

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The body of a woman was found Monday afternoon on the Cliff Walk in the gated community of Prouts Neck in Scarborough.

Scarborough police and fire were called to Winslow Homer Road at 12:28 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive woman found on the rocks near the shoreline and determined the woman was dead, Police Chief Mark Holmquist said in a news release.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and an investigator from the Office of Chief Medical Examiner were also at the scene.

The woman's name was not released Monday.

#BREAKING: Police say a woman's body was found washed ashore on Prout's Neck in Scarborough this afternoon. @NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/MjWv1osSVg — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) February 21, 2022

An autopsy will be performed Tuesday to determine the cause of death. Holmquist said the victim's identity would be released pending the autopsy and notification of next of kin.

