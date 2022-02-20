Police seek justice for unsolved murder of Michael Cochran of Dedham

Michael Cochran, 24, was found among the rubble of a burned-out cabin in Dedham on February 24, 1981.

DEDHAM, Maine — Police are pushing for answers to help solve the 41-year-old cold case murder of Michael Cochran of Dedham.

In a Facebook post, Maine State Police detectives said the 24-year-old man’s body was discovered among the rubble of a burned-out cabin in Dedham on February 24, 1981. Police said they believe the cabin was burned on February 18, 1981.

Police ruled his death a homicide and the case has remained unsolved.

Police are asking anyone with information about Cochran’s murder to call the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit at 207-973-3750.