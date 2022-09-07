x
Man shot in Gardiner, police say

The Gardiner Police Department said there is no threat to the public.
GARDINER, Maine — One man was injured after an incident in Gardiner on Wednesday morning, according to police. 

Officers responded to a report of a man "bleeding from his facial area" around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the area of Water Street and Cherry Street, according to a news release from Gardiner Police Department

Police confirmed the injured man had been shot, possibly in the area of Green Street, according to the release. 

The man was taken to Maine General Medical Center, then later Maine Medical Center for treatment. 

Police said there is no threat to the public, and no one is in custody at this time. 

Gardiner police were assisted by the Maine State Police and the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office. 

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released at this time. 

