Portland man arrested in connection to shooting at Riverton Housing Complex

The man is accused of firing into a car in an apparent targeted attack.

PORTLAND, Maine — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place Saturday night at the Riverton Housing Complex in Portland.

Abdihamit Ali, 20, of Portland, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and violation of conditions of release.

Police responded to a call about a shooting at about 3 a.m. Saturday at Riverton Park, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Maj. Robert Martin of the Portland Police Department.

In the news release issued Saturday, Westbrook police notified Portland police about a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot injury who reportedly fled to Westbrook after the incident in Riverton Park. She was brought to Maine Medical Center for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Upon preliminary investigation, Ali is accused of firing "several rounds into the car in a targeted attack on the woman," the release states. One of the bullets struck an apartment building nearby.

The case remains under investigation.