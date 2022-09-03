Two separate shootings at a populated housing complex in Portland sends one woman to the hospital

The first call came in from the Riverton Park Housing complex around 8 p.m. Friday, according to police. Officers returned after 3 a.m. Saturday for a second time.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is asking the public for assistance related to an investigation at the Riverton Park Housing complex. According to a release, two shootings took place before sunrise Saturday.

The first shooting happened at approximately 8:00 p.m. Friday when someone reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from Springbrook Way. A witness said he saw cars leaving the area after that, Portland Police Department Media Contact Robert Martin said in an email Saturday.

Martin added police returned to the area again around 3:00 a.m. after a resident of Springbrook Way reported that her window had just been shot out. While there, Westbrook Police officials informed Portland officers that a 20-year-old woman from Portland came to Westbrook seeking help after telling police that she was shot while sitting in a parked car on Springbrook Way.

The victim was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police said they found that one of the bullets passed through a child's bedroom wall.

“It sickens me to think that an innocent child was almost struck by one of these bullets,” Portland Police Chief Heath Gorham said in the email.