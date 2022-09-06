Police: Man involved in Sunday shooting in Portland identified

The arrest took place on Sunday evening, police say.

PORTLAND, Maine — Police have identified the man who was arrested on Sunday after a Portland shooting incident.

A news release from the Portland Police Department stated Gary Hanscom, 34, was arrested and charged with aggravated reckless conduct with a weapon and booked into the Cumberland County Jail.

On Sunday at 6:45 p.m., police received a call about a man walking on Brighton Avenue near Bolton Street who fired a handgun, authorities said. While officers were on the way, the man with the gun confronted someone on the street and went into an apartment building at 240 Bridge Ave.

Hanscom was identified as the suspect, according to the release. Officers engaged with him several times this past week for "escalating behavioral health issues," police said.

Hanscom was found on the second-floor deck of his apartment at 240 Brighton Ave. An officer was able to "de-escalate" the situation and was told the gun was inside the apartment, the release stated.

While the suspect was distracted, more officers entered the apartment through a rear door to block access to the gun, according to the release.

"He was becoming more agitated and was asking officers to shoot him when he suddenly fled back into the apartment and exited out the front door, where officers were able to take him into custody," the release stated.

A gun and evidence of it being fired were found during an investigation, police said. Investigators weren't able to determine where the shot came to rest.

"We do not believe he was targeting a specific individual when he fired the weapon down Bolton Street," the release stated.

Investigators asked that anyone with information on the case call 207-874-8575.