Mother, two sons injured in Byron ATV crash

An ATV flipped while traveling to a bus stop, tossing a 12-year-old boy to the side and trapping the mother and 13-year-old boy underneath, officials said.

BYRON, Maine — A rollover ATV crash in Byron left a mother and her two sons injured Monday morning.

Driver Elizabeth Wallace, 42, of Byron, and her two sons ages 12 and 13, were headed down Dingle Hill Road toward a bus stop a short time before 7 a.m. on a 2003 Arctic Cat ATV, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti said in a release.

The vehicle veered off the right side of the road when traveling a steep, paved part of the road, into a ditch, and flipped, Latti said. The 12-year-old was reportedly thrown to the side of the road, and the 13-year-old and mother were trapped underneath the vehicle.

The 12-year-old was unsuccessful in freeing his brother and mother from underneath the ATV, but was able to locate three men from Massachusetts who were renting a cabin by knocking on doors for help.

"Once they got there, the 13-year-old son had freed himself from under the ATV and had crawled up to the road," Latti said. "The three men then were able to remove the ATV off of Elizabeth Wallace, and waited with her until emergency personnel arrived on scene."

The mother and boys were brought to Central Maine Medical Center. The mother reportedly suffered injuries to her pelvis, back, and head. One boy suffered a possible back injury, and the other, a possible head injury, Latti said. No one was reportedly wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.

"The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, the Roxbury Fire Department and the Mexico Fire Department all assisted with the crash," the release said.