2nd person dies from injuries in Casco crash

CASCO, Maine — A 19-year-old who had been flown to Maine Medical Center after a crash in Casco last Monday has died from his injuries.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office reported Nicholas Centofanti's death in an update Monday morning. The Casco resident had been traveling in a vehicle with Dylan Chretien, 19, of Bridgton, who died at the scene.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Tenney Hill Road. The sheriff's office said the crash involved two vehicles, one of which left the roadway and struck a stand of hardwood trees. Chretien and Centofanti were in the vehicle that hit the trees, according to officials.

"At this time, causation factors involved in the crash include excessive speed and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle," the sheriff's office said Monday.

On Thursday, Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce downplayed published reports that a drag race may have led to the fatal crash.

Joyce told NEWS CENTER Maine that while witnesses told his investigators that it appeared the vehicle that crashed was racing another car, there is no physical evidence yet that points that way.

Joyce said the second car that police were looking at had three people inside, and none of them were injured.

"The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this crash through all available resources to include the Crash Reconstruction Team assisted by the Windham Police Department, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office," the sheriff's office said Monday.