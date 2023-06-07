One dead, one in critical condition after crash in Casco

CASCO, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash on Tenney Hill Road in Casco.
It happened shortly before 7 a.m. Monday, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
The release said the crash involved two vehicles, one of which left the roadway and struck a stand of hardwood trees. Two people in the vehicle that crashed into the trees were severely injured, with one dying at the scene. The other person in that vehicle was flown to Maine Medical Center in critical condition, officials said.
The sheriff's office has not released the names of the people involved in the crash.
