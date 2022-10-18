Game wardens recover missing Vinalhaven man's body

The 31-year-old man's family reported him missing on Monday after they found his ATV near Folly Pond.

VINALHAVEN, Maine — Divers with the Maine Game Warden Dive Team recovered the body of a missing Vinalhaven man in Folly Pond on Tuesday morning.

Owen Adair, 31, was reportedly last seen by his family on Thursday, a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said on Tuesday.

According to the release, Adair's family reported him missing on Monday after they found his ATV near Folly Pond. The family also found Adair's boots, as well as an aluminum canoe that held a few of his personal items along the Folly Pond shore, the release said.

Divers began searching Folly Pond early Tuesday morning with a "camera-equipped submersible ROV (remotely operated vehicle)," the release explained.

Late Tuesday morning, Adair's body was found with the ROV, and his body was recovered in around 10 feet of water around 12:15 p.m., the release said.

"Adair was transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta, where he will be examined by the [medical examiner]," according to the release.

In this search and recovery, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Vinalhaven Fire and Rescue, and the Vinalhaven Water District assisted the Maine Warden Service, the release stated.