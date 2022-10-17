Congressman Jared Golden 'shotguns' a beer for Maine lobstermen

With just weeks until Election Day, Golden was at UMaine Homecoming over the weekend when he was asked to drink in support of Maine lobstermen.

ORONO, Maine — It is something you don't see every day on the campaign trail: a congressman "shotgunning" a beer.

With just weeks until voters head to the polls, Maine democratic Congressman Jared Golden was at the University of Maine homecoming game in Orono Saturday tailgating alongside students. He was asked by a student to have a beer "for the lobstermen."



The moment was caught on camera and shared on Facebook by Cameron Pottle, whose family is part of the fishing community in Maine's second congressional district.

You can hear cheers "for the fishermen" in the video as Pottle and Golden down the beer.

But not everyone loved the move. One of Golden's opponents, independent candidate Tiffany Bond, shared the video on Twitter Monday.

"Maybe he can host your tailgates and I can got to work for you?" Bond wrote.

When asked about the video and Bond's response, Golden's campaign fired back saying "Mainers like that Jared is a regular person."

"Working hard is something folks who live in the 2nd district have in common," Golden for Congress Senior Advisor Bobby Reynolds, said in a statement. "A young man from a fishing family asked Jared to shotgun a beer in support of lobstermen. Jared was happy to join him.”



The campaign for Golden's republican challenger, Bruce Poliquin, had no comment.