Two Mainers killed in Waterboro crash

WATERBORO, Maine — Two people died and two others were injured after two vehicles collided in Waterboro Tuesday morning.

In a news release, York County Sheriff William King said a preliminary investigation showed that a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van and a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu collided around 7:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Townhouse Road.

The driver of the van was identified as Hassan Abad Tukan, 51, of Westbrook. The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu was identified as April Barfield, 47, of North Waterboro. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Barfield was alone in the vehicle. Tukan had two passengers, both of whom are Standish residents: Mary Doughty, 34, and Christopher Curtis, 25. They were transported to Southern Maine Healthcare where they were treated and released, according to King.

The van was owned by Southern Maine Transportation, King said.

Maine State Police are reconstructing the crash with assistance from the York County Sheriff's Office.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to the York County Sheriff's Office for more clarity on the circumstances of the collision but did not immediately receive a response.