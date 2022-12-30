Four fires in York County this week alone

The York County Fire Commissioner said it's not uncommon for there to be home fires this time of year.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARUNDEL, Maine — This week, four major fires displaced families in York County, something fire officials say is not uncommon to see this time of year.

"It's typical for this time of year. It's typical for a cold snap. The temperatures drop significantly, and people are doing what they can to stay warm," Roger Hooper, York County Fire Commissioner, said.

He added that the causes of those four fires are still under investigation, but often times fires around this time of year happen because heating sources are misused.

"People will use things like space heaters, electric blankets, wood stoves, wood burning stoves, things like that to keep their homes warm. So, we typically see this every winter," Hooper said.

He added that the fires in Kennebunk and Sanford came in at about the same time, and those departments typically help each other.

"Having two fires, two major fires come in simultaneously, puts a real strain on the mutual aid response," he said.

Hooper added that every fire department in York County is short-staffed right now as well.

So how can people help?

Make sure heating sources are safe. Check fire alarms monthly, and change the batteries twice a year when everyone changes their clocks.