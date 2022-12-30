Brewer man accused of assaulting clerk at Circle K

A Brewer man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a clerk Tuesday at a Circle K on North Main Street.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Brewer man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a clerk Tuesday at a Circle K on North Main Street.

Police were called to the store shortly after 10 p.m. and were told a man entered the store and attempted to make a purchase, but when his card did not work, he reportedly went behind the counter and assaulted the clerk, according to a Facebook post from the Brewer Police Department.

Joel Williams, 24, had already left the store by the time police had arrived but was located at a residence on Holyoke Street. Police arrested and charged Williams with violation of release conditions, assault, and an active arrest warrant.

Police said Williams was out on 24 active sets of bail for other crimes, including a felony, and he was brought to Penobscot County Jail without incident but was released.

Williams was again arrested on Dec. 28 on another warrant out of Kennebec County and was brought to the Penobscot County Jail, Brewer Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt told NEWS CENTER Maine. Moffitt said Williams was still in jail as of 1 p.m. Friday.

"This is the largest number of bail conditions I've heard of recently," Moffitt said. "[Since the change to bail code] it's very common now to have people on multiple sets of bail."

In 2021, the Maine legislature amended bail code that nearly eliminates cash bail for low-level offenses.