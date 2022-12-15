Somic America in Brewer lets staff decide which nonprofits get company's holiday donations

Leaders at Somic America came up with the idea of giving their employees “Somic Bucks” to donate their share of $10,000 to one of two local nonprofits.

BREWER, Maine — What do you do when you have $10,000 and two deserving nonprofits? You have a little fun.

Somic America, a car part manufacturing facility, held a holiday luncheon at its Brewer office Thursday afternoon.

While the staff ate, representatives from the Christine B. Foundation and Northern Light Cancer Care’s Patient Transportation Assistance Fund gave presentations about how donations can be a huge help to their organizations.

Each staff member at the Brewer facility was then given “Somic Bucks,” and could then decide if they’d like to split their gift evenly between the two organizations or give it all to the one that won them over.

“They like having the voice versus just hearing about what they did and having no voice in it, and it just makes them feel like they are connected to the Somic community more, and that is really what we want to do is, we want to be seen through our community through our employees,” Somic America Plant Manager Jeff Farley said.

After all the “Somic Bucks” are tallied up, the $10,000 will be split proportionally between the two nonprofits.