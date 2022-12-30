Eddington man arrested following third standoff with police in 2 years

The man was arrested Thursday after allegedly creating a four-hour standoff when deputies tried to serve him with a domestic violence protection order.

EDDINGTON, Maine — An Eddington man who police say has created two previous standoffs in the past two years was arrested Thursday after allegedly holding police at bay for four hours.

Thadius Wind, 47, was on probation for firearms and domestic violence charges when Penobscot County deputies attempted to serve a domestic violence protection order Thursday, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said in a release posted to its Facebook page.

Wind allegedly created a standoff Thursday before being arrested by the sheriff's office Special Response Team. He was taken to a local hospital and faces criminal charges for violation of a protection order and violation of probation, the release said.

Wind was arrested by a Maine State Police tactical team in June 2021 after a 20-hour standoff with police at his Old Town apartment, the Bangor Daily News reported. Police said that when they went to his apartment for a welfare check, they could see him through a window holding a samurai-type sword. He allegedly screamed at police, threatening to cut their heads off, so police called the state police.

He was allegedly the subject of a second police standoff in 2022, Thursday's release said.

The Eddington Fire Department and Brewer Rescue assisted at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.