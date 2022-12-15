Pedestrian fatally struck by Amtrak train in New Hampshire

When first responders arrived, it was determined an adult male died at the scene, a release said.

EXETER, N.H. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by an Amtrak train in Exeter, New Hampshire on Thursday morning.

Exeter emergency personnel responded to the area of 152 Front St. around 10:05 a.m. for a report that a pedestrian was struck by a train, a news release from the Exeter Police Department said Thursday afternoon. Amtrak police also responded to the scene.

"Witnesses corroborated both evidence at the scene and information later gathered by Exeter police to determine that the pedestrian had died of an apparent suicide," the release said.

Police said the pedestrian does not appear to be from the area, and his identity is being withheld until family is notified.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, there are resources right here in Maine that can help navigate through those thoughts and find a path to hope.

Maine Crisis Hotline: 1-888-568-1112