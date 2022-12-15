Lewiston homicide suspect arrested in Greene

Eddie Massie, 40, has been charged with murder in the death of 25-year-old Lacresha Howard of Lewiston.

GREENE, Maine — Maine State Police arrested a suspect early Thursday morning in connection with the killing of a Lewiston woman.

Police executed a search warrant at 154 Allen Pond Road in Greene shortly after midnight and arrested 40-year-old Eddie Massie, who lives in the Lewiston area, according to a release from a Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson.

Police obtained the search warrant on Tuesday, charging Massie with murder, the release stated. Massie was considered armed and dangerous while law enforcement officials were trying to locate him, and police had cautioned members of the public not to approach him.

Lewiston police went to a Pierce Street apartment building late Sunday night and found 25-year-old Lacresha Howard's body in the hallway, according to police. An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Monday ruled the death a homicide.

Officials said Massie was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail, where he will be held without bail until his first court appearance.

