Pedestrians injured, dead after two separate Lewiston crashes

LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck during two separate crashes on Wednesday afternoon.
Around 4:30 p.m., police were called to a crash on East Avenue involving a pedestrian and a truck, according to the Lewiston Police Department.
One pedestrian was killed as a result of the crash, police said. Their identity is not being released at this time.
A short time after, police responded to a second crash reportedly involving a pedestrian and vehicle on Park Street near Kennedy Park.
The pedestrian involved was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.
Androscoggin County authorities also responded, and officials are working on reconstruction at this time, according to police.