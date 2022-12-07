x
Pedestrians injured, dead after two separate Lewiston crashes

Police were called to a second pedestrian crash near Kennedy Park shortly after the first incident on East Avenue.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck during two separate crashes on Wednesday afternoon. 

Around 4:30 p.m., police were called to a crash on East Avenue involving a pedestrian and a truck, according to the Lewiston Police Department.

One pedestrian was killed as a result of the crash, police said. Their identity is not being released at this time. 

A short time after, police responded to a second crash reportedly involving a pedestrian and vehicle on Park Street near Kennedy Park. 

The pedestrian involved was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said. 

Androscoggin County authorities also responded, and officials are working on reconstruction at this time, according to police. 

