Homemade firearm, hatchet confiscated at Portland Jetport

PORTLAND, Maine — Transportation Security Administration officers detected a homemade firearm in a man's carry-on bag at the Portland International Jetport on Wednesday.

According to a Twitter post by TSA New England on Thursday, TSA officers also found a hatchet in the carry-on bag.

Portland police responded to the incident and confiscated the firearm, according to the Twitter post.

Maj. Robert Martin with the Portland Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine in an email Thursday that no arrests were made in connection with the incident.

This is the third firearm detection at the Portland International Jetport this year, according to TSA New England.

Yesterday @portlandjetport, @TSA officers detected this homemade firearm in a man's carry-on bag. They also found a hatchet in the bag. Portland Police responded and confiscated the firearm. This was the 3rd firearm detection at PWM this year. #Travelfail pic.twitter.com/QMpKaMYXIQ — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) December 15, 2022