New Hampshire

New Hampshire man dies after fall at NC's Grandfather Mountain

A missing person report was made around 10 a.m. Sunday for a man who was last seen at an overlook at the park about 110 miles northwest of Charlotte.
Credit: Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation
Colors starting to pop on Grandfather Mountain. October 4th.

LINVILLE, N.C. — A New Hampshire man is dead after a fall at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina, officials said.

A missing person report was made around 10 a.m. Sunday for a man who was last seen at an overlook at the park about 110 miles (177.03 kilometers) northwest of Charlotte, the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation said in a news release. After a search, crews found a man dead at the base of a cliff and recovered his body, officials said.

Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley identified the man as Todd Buckman, 53, of Troy, New Hampshire. Buckman was visiting Grandfather Mountain with his sister, but was alone when he fell, he said.

The fall appears to have been accidental, but the investigation is ongoing, Henley said.

