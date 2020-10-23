With Gov. Janet Mills on its 'criminal watch list,' American Patriot Council to march Saturday in Maine, around country

The American Patriot Council advocates for the arrest of six governors including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who was recently the target of a kidnapping attempt.

An organization that has advocated for the arrest of six governors alleging they violated the Constitution has planned for marches around the country on Saturday, including Maine.

The American Patriot Council has advocated for the arrest of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer -- later the target of a kidnapping attempt -- and other governors after they shut down their states to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

The group recently added Maine Gov. Janet Mills to its "criminal watch list."

What is this group?

The group “advocates for the just enforcement of the law for all people in our great nation, especially those in positions of authority," according to its website.

Eight people arrested so far in connection to the kidnapping attempt are said to be members of an anti-government group. No link has been made to the American Patriot Council.

Not long after the plot was made public, the American Patriot Council posted a press release on its website titled “APC Advocates for Lawful Actions Only” and in it said the group "in no way condones violence as a form of political action.”

Along with Whitmer and Mills, others on the "criminal watch list" include New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, and Deborah Birx, M.D., coordinator of the White House coronavirus response who reportedly shared scientific information about the pandemic that was in conflict with the administration's stated views.

The group alleges those on the list violated a Constitutional amendment or "U.S. Code."

The group plans a "Nationwide Freedom March" in cities around the country Saturday. According to its website, the marches are supposed to happen in Portland and Augusta.

It's important to note, the Augusta march is being called a rally to #UnMaskME. It's happening at 11:30 outside the Blaine House. According to a press release, the group Mainer's Against Masks Mandates will "join together a variety of Facebook like-minded groups, such as the American Patriot Council."

Chief Russell Gauvin of the Capitol Police said they are aware of that rally and confirmed it is not a march. He said there was also a small protest against systemic racism planned for Saturday.

On Friday evening, the group Mainers Against Mask Mandates issued what it called a "correction" to clarify their "event has the support of, but is separate from, the Freedom Marches being held by the American Patriot Council in Portland and elsewhere in the country."

Portland Police were contacted by a Maine resident who is organizing the Freedom March there, Lt. Robert Martin said Friday. He declined to name the person.

"They told us what their plans are," Martin said. "This is going to be a short group demonstration event followed by a short march to another location. We've worked with them on other events. It sounds like it's just going to be a First Amendment demonstration event."

When asked if police are preparing for militia members to attend, as have been seen in places like Lansing, Michigan, Martin said, "Right now there's no concern about that. We haven't had any issues with this group in the past."

Martin said the rally is scheduled to begin at Portland City Hall at 11 a.m. but he wasn't sure where it would continue.

He said the organizer who spoke to police estimated fewer than 100 people would attend.

"Our only interaction, hopefully, will just be providing some intersections blocked in case there are counter-protests," he said.

Mills' spokesman, Scott Ogden, and Mills' press secretary, Lindsay Crete, referred questions to Maine State Police Lt. Scott Ireland, the commander of the governor's security detail. Ireland said Friday he could not disclose what state police are doing or have done to keep the governor safe.