Mainers urge Congressman Jared Golden to support the 'Build Back Better Act'

Rallies outside the Congressman's offices were held Saturday. Spokesperson says Golden is "reviewing the over 2,000 page bill and awaiting cost and budget analysis."

LEWISTON, Maine — A crowd of a few dozen gathered outside Maine's Second Congressional District Congressman Jared Golden's Office in Lewiston Saturday morning. A similar crowd formed outside his office in Bangor at the same time.

The goal of both events was to urge Golden to support the 'Build Back Better Act' which is expected to be voted on by the U.S. House of Representatives in the coming days.

Speakers in Lewiston addressed the benefits of the bill that they say will make a "once-in-a-generation investment" in the people of Maine and across America.

The bill is another piece of legislation President Joe Biden is trying to sign into law after his long-debated infrastructure package made it through the U.S. Senate and House and is expected to be made law Monday with Biden's signature.

Earlier this month, Golden released a statement that said he requests more time to further read and learn about the 'Build Back Better Act.'

"I am still at the table and ready to work, but we need the time and information to do this right and I am not currently in a position to support this bill," Golden said in that statement.

On Saturday, a spokesperson with the Congressman released another statement, echoing the Congressman's notion of needing more time to review the legislation.

Spokesperson Nick Zeller writes, “Political speech and the freedom to assemble are important to Congressman Golden, and he appreciates hearing from all of his constituents. He is reviewing the over 2,000 page bill and awaiting cost and budget analysis of the legislation before making a decision on how he will vote. Congressman Golden believes that when discussing millions, billions, and especially trillions of taxpayer dollars, that level of attention to detail is important.”

In Lewiston on Saturday, six speakers addressed many of the key points in the bill which include climate change, affordable housing, child tax credit, paid family leave, and health care investment.

Claire Holman is a senior at Maranacook High School and a youth climate activist. She said she wanted to speak at Saturday's event because this bill will address investment needs to deal with climate change.

"I think me and the people that I work with are all looking at how we can make a difference in ensuring our future and our kid's futures and preserving this world we grew up in," Holman added.

Other speakers advocated for this bill by saying it will help parents and families across the state and the country.

Betsy Sweet, a Democratic political activist who ran for U.S. Senate and Maine Governor, was the final speaker of the event.

She said the time is now to invest in people and she added she's frustrated at Golden and other members of congress for picking this particular bill to take more time on, study it, and analyze the details.