Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin kicks off campaign for Maine's 2nd Congressional District

Poliquin says yesterday's voting results didn't surprise him, because Mainers don't want higher taxes or more inflation

BANGOR, Maine — One election season is over, but today kicks off the next one.



Dysart's in Bangor was the location of former Congressman Bruce Poliquin's first 2022 campaign appearance.

Poliquin sat down on Wednesday morning with community members to chat about how best to help and serve veterans in Maine.

He told NEWS CENTER Maine yesterday's voting results didn't surprise him.

He said Mainers don't want higher taxes or more inflation, and those are some of the reasons he's running.

"It didn't surprise me. Folks in this county and in the state of Maine have a lot of common sense, and they are losing their freedoms, and they are pushing back. Moms and dads want to be sure they have a say in what their kids are being taught in school, and they don't want this out-of-control spending and higher taxes and more inflation," Poliquin said.

Poliquin lost his bid for re-election three years ago to Rep. Jared Golden in a race decided by ranked-choice voting. Now he's challenging Golden again.

Before any general election rematch, there are two other Republicans who say they are running for the party's nomination, Sean Joyce of Newburgh and state Rep. Mike Perkins of Oakland.

"Someone who knows that low taxes and less red tape grows the economy and creates more jobs with bigger paychecks. And someone who really wants to make sure we support our law enforcement. Not defund our policemen, but support our law enforcement, and also make sure we secure our border," Poliquin said when discussing why people should vote for him.



He said everyone should work together to be able to move forward.

"I have 40 years of experience running small businesses. It's really important to bring business skills down to Washington. Business folks know that you don't spend more than you take in. They know we need to keep regulations fewer and taxes lower and more jobs and higher take-home pay. We also have a commitment to make sure our border is secure," Poliquin said.