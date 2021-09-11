Maine's health insurance marketplace open for enrollment

Mainers can now use Cover ME, a new health insurance marketplace to compare health insurance plans

MAINE, USA — Health care advocates are encouraging Maine's Congressional Delegation to support the Biden Administration's Build Back Better plan.

Maine has started its own health insurance marketplace, but some say this won't matter if low-income Mainers lose tax credits for health insurance.

According to Consumers for Affordable Healthcare, there were about 100,000 Mainers who didn't have health insurance in 2019.

Now, health care leaders are trying to encourage Mainers to sign up for insurance through the state's new marketplace Cover ME.

"We're very excited for this opportunity," Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said.

Lambrew added the department has already seen people sign up for insurance on Cover ME just in the last week since open enrollment started but wants to get the word out to everyone.

"There's higher than ever financial assistance so people who may not be able to afford coverage in a previous year may now be able to find a plan that suits them well," she said.

She added that the department will be doing some marketing and education around Cover ME as well.

Some of the financial assistance, though, comes from the American Rescue Act, and healthcare advocates are urging federal legislators to support the President's Build Back Better plan so Mainers can continue to get a tax credit for healthcare.

"The Build Back Better plan would make it permanent," Senate President Troy Jackson said.

Senate President Jackson held a press conference in Bangor on Tuesday with Consumers for Affordable Healthcare where he says the message was to encourage Maine's federal lawmakers to support Build Back Better.

In a statement, Congresswoman Chellie Pingree wrote, "I’ve made my support for President Biden’s Build Back Better Act clear because it will deliver real action to lower the everyday costs that burden Mainers. The American Rescue Plan laid the groundwork for improving the Affordable Care Act, and Build Back Better will further our vision of a more equitable health care system by expanding ACA premium assistance through 2025, making health insurance more affordable than ever. This transformational legislation truly meets the moment and will fulfill the urgency Americans and Mainers rightfully demand of their government.”

Congressman Jared Golden's office said in an email, "the congressman is reviewing the latest text of the BBB Act and is waiting for the required budget analysis before making a decision on the bill."

Senator Angus King's office said he supports the plan as it stands now but is waiting for it to be hashed out in the house.

NEWS CENTER Maine has not yet heard back from Senator Susan Collins' office.

Consumers for Affordable Healthcare agrees with Jackson, and its employees are working with the state on the Cover ME marketplace.

"Maine people who aren't offered health insurance through their jobs or who can't afford health insurance are eligible for extra help paying their monthly premiums," Ann Woloson, Executive Director of Consumers for Affordable Healthcare said.

She added that Cover Me is helpful for people who aren't offered health insurance through their employer, or for self-employed Mainers and small business owners.