Presque Isle’s city manager to resign

The Presque Isle City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to accept the city manager's resignation.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The city manager for Presque Isle is set to resign, effective October 15, the city announced on Wednesday.

A news release from the City of Presque Isle stated City Manager Martin Puckett recently submitted his letter of resignation to accept a new position. On Tuesday, the city council unanimously voted to accept that resignation.

The release stated a group of city staff members and two city councilors will establish the next steps to fill this opening.

Martin started his career with Presque Isle in 2012, according to the city.

"The city council appreciates his contributions in bringing Presque Isle to where we are today. Council wishes him well in his future endeavor," the release stated.