Presque Isle man pleads guilty for role in drug trafficking in Penobscot, Aroostook County

BANGOR, Maine — A Presque Isle man faces up to 20 years in prison for his role in Penobscot and Aroostook County drug trafficking after pleading guilty on Wednesday.

Joshua Young, 32, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.

Court records say Young "knowingly and intentionally" conspired with others to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in both Penobscot and Aroostook counties between January 2018 and December 2021.

Young faces up to a 20-year prison sentence, the release said.

Once a presentence investigation report is completed by the U.S. Probation Office, Young is expected to be sentenced.

"The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated the case. Assistance was provided by the police departments in Orono, Bangor, Brewer, Caribou, Presque Isle and Houlton," the release stated. "U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee also recognized the cooperation and coordination provided by the Maine State Attorney General’s Office and the Aroostook County District Attorney’s Office."