Maine politicians react to President Joe Biden's inauguration

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins attended Pres. Joseph Biden's inauguration ceremonies. Maine politicians react to the inauguration

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's Congressional Delegation reacted Wednesday to the inauguration of President Joe Biden, an event dramatically scaled back from previous inauguration ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as recent riots at the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, was the only member of Maine's delegation to attend Wednesday's ceremonies in person.

U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, and Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, tuned in remotely.

A spokesman for Democratic Rep. Jared Golden declined to comment on his plans.

In a statement, King said the country faces "immense challenges" including the pandemic, a "foundering economy that is forcing too many Americans to make unimaginable choices," and a "divided nation."

King said that he, like President Abraham Lincoln before him, urges Congress to "rise to the moment."

King quoted Lincoln: "‘The dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate to the stormy present. The occasion is piled high with difficulty and we must rise with the occasion. As our case is new, we must think anew and act anew. We must disenthrall ourselves, and then we shall save our country.’"

"It's impossible to summarize this moment in American history, or the proper response, any better than Lincoln did," King said, in part. "It’s time to think anew and act anew because we cannot allow our usual petty squabbles to hinder our response to the threats we face. I believe that President Biden has the opportunity, the ability, and the character to unify our nation and make this government work for its people. Now, Congress must do its part, and come together on a bipartisan basis to improve the country we all love so dearly. As President Lincoln said: it’s time to rise with the occasion.”

For nearly a quarter of a millennium, American government of the people, by the people, for the people has endured. This lasting success was not pre-ordained; our experiment in self-government has had to contend with wars and diseases, economic depressions and internal divisions. — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) January 20, 2021

Pingree released a video statement, recognizing a "peaceful transition of power," welcoming the new administration and saying, "I'm looking forward to a better day for the American people."

Happy #InaugurationDay! Today is a victory for American democracy. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fg9GuoTVf3 — Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) January 20, 2021

Pingree noted the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, and said, "[T]oday we have a president who doesn't even have the decency to come to the ceremony ..."

She said Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris "have an amazing agenda and will get to work today, putting our country back together."

On Tuesday, Collins said, "I have a long-standing relationship with President-elect Biden and have worked well with him on many issues over the years while he was a Senator and Vice President. I was the first Republican Senator to acknowledge and congratulate him on his election, and I was pleased that he called to congratulate me shortly after my own victory. The American people are eager for results, and I look forward to working closely with the President-elect to advance bipartisan solutions to the myriad challenges facing our nation.”

Maine Gov. Janet Mills congratulated Biden and Harris in a statement Wednesday, noting the historic nature of Harris' vice presidency as the first woman and first woman of color to serve in the second-highest office in the U.S.

“Along with millions of Americans, I was moved by the historic Inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris this afternoon," Mills said. "Among other things, for the first time, children across our nation can look upon a woman of color serving her country in the second-highest office in the land and know that their futures are limitless."

“President Biden spoke eloquently to the divisions that have plagued our nation and the mission he and all Americans now assume to heal the wounds of the past and address the many crises that our nation cannot ignore for one minute more," Mills continued.

I extend sincere congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris. I look forward to working with the Biden Administration to turn back the coronavirus pandemic, to get our people back to work, to strengthen our economy, and to chart a more prosperous future for all. pic.twitter.com/JVmO0Rw3a5 — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) January 20, 2021

Mills said: “Today we renew our hope for a united nation, where our divisions are healed by a recognition of our common bonds and shared loved for this nation. A nation where we are not simply Republicans or Democrats or Greens or Independents; but a nation where we are Americans, united by our sacred freedoms and liberties and bound by the promise of a more perfect union. There is hard work ahead, but, as Americans, we are defined by our ability to rise to the challenges of our times and to create a better future for our children and grandchildren, regardless of the magnitude of the problems we face. Maine joins that challenge.

On behalf of the State of Maine, I extend sincere congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris. I look forward to working with the Biden Administration to turn back the coronavirus pandemic, to get our people back to work, to strengthen our economy, and to chart a more prosperous future for all Maine families and for all Americans.”

Congratulations to @POTUS and @VP on this historic day. There's no question that they begin their term at a difficult time. However, I'm confident they can bring us together as we pick up the pieces and rebuild our lives. https://t.co/d5afEjzYOX #mepolitics — Troy Jackson (@SenTroyJackson) January 20, 2021

Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, also released a statement:

“Both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris begin their first term in office at a time when millions of Americans and their families are experiencing extraordinary pain, whether they’re mourning the loss of a loved one, struggling to make ends meet after COVID-19 claimed their job or business, or trying to move forward as this pandemic takes a toll on their mental health and well-being. Guiding Americans through this tumultuous period won’t be easy, however, I’m confident that our newly sworn-in leaders have what it takes to bring our nation together as we pick up the pieces and rebuild our lives.

President Biden knows what it means to experience the debilitating loss that people are facing all across this country. Both he and Vice President Harris know intimately the challenges working families experience daily after watching their parents find creative ways to scrape by whether it was in Scranton, Pennsylvania, or Oakland, California. Vice President Harris grew up watching her single mother do everything in her power to ensure her daughters could go on to break barriers. And they did, every step of the way. She understands the inequity and discrimination that exist in this country because she’s witnessed it firsthand. Now, she makes history as the first Black American, South Asian American, and first woman in our nation’s history to serve as Vice President of the United States, a feat that is both well deserved and long overdue.

I know I won’t agree with every decision that President Biden or Vice President Harris make, but I know our country is in good hands with two people who know what the American experience is like – the good and the bad – for a majority of people, and not just those at the top. I wish them the best of luck as they begin their term and look forward to working in tandem as we move toward health and economic recovery.”

Maine Democratic Party Chair Kathleen Marra, who is not seeking re-election as party chair, said Biden's inauguration signals "hope for what's ahead."

“Today, we remember all that we’ve lost. But we have hope for what’s ahead, and we have confidence that President Biden and Vice President Harris will follow through on their promise to build our nation back better," Marra said. "Already, President Biden has an ambitious plan to vaccinate 100 million Americans in his first 100 days as well as a rescue plan to deliver relief to working Americans."



“The last few weeks, months, and years have been a difficult time for our country. But with today’s historic inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris, a new day is here," Marra said.