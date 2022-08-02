Gov. Mills signs bill to boost Maine's aerospace industry

The state’s geography and existing infrastructure make it a candidate to serve as a site for small launches, industry members have said.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday signed into law a bill to create a public-private partnership to help grow the state’s aerospace industry.

Supporters of LD 1923, An Act to Establish the Maine Space Corporation, envision the corporation as a central hub for innovation and economic development in the state’s air and space industry.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, said the effort has been years in the making.

"The Maine Space Consortium will bring together business, research and state leaders, to help ensure Maine continues to be at the forefront of this industry,” Daughtry said in a statement. "I'm grateful to my colleagues for all of their work on this measure and crafting a Maine-based solution."

"While it may sound far off, the space and aerospace economy presents a tremendous opportunity for Maine's citizens, companies, and communities," Ali Abedi, a University of Maine professor of electrical and computer engineering, said during testimony in support of the bill, according to a news release issued by the Maine Senate Majority Office.

The news release also states that the new law will support businesses such as the VALT Enterprises, a Maine business focused on the development of nanosatellites, and bluShift, an aerospace company that develops bio-derived fuels to launch small satellites into space.

