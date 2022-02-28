Not all Mainers are blown away by the space corporation proposal

A committee of the Maine Legislature passed the proposal in February.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Editor's note: This video originally aired on Feb. 9.

Some members of the environmental advocacy movement are skeptical about a proposal that would establish a Maine Space Corporation.

A committee of the Maine Legislature passed the proposal in February. It is designed to create a public-private partnership to help grow the space and aerospace industry in Maine.

Opponents of the proposal think the idea of a rocket launch site in Maine is a bad one, according to a report published by Maine Public. Former independent U.S. Senate candidate Lisa Savage, an independent, said she feared the proposal could lead to bird strikes and environmental degradation.

During a public hearing on the proposal, Bruce Gagnon of Bath also opposed the proposal. He said there's an "unrestrained gold rush into space" and feared Maine is "being drawn into this game without much public discussion or reflection."

The space corporation proposal would need the approval of the full Legislature.

The bill's sponsor Sen. Matti Daughtry of Brunswick said the space corporation is "a wonderful opportunity to make Maine's space" market competitive and to add new, high-paying jobs."