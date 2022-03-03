Brunswick startup successfully tests new rocket engine

The Brunswick startup will now focus on launching its orbital rocket later this year.

A Maine-based aerospace company on Tuesday conducted a successful test of a new rocket engine powered by an innovative bioderived fuel.

"I’m still shaking, and my heart is pounding a thousand beats per second, but wow. This test was exactly what we were hoping for," bluShift Aerospace CEO Sascha Deri told onlookers after the test.

The engine measures 2 feet in diameter and 8 feet long.

The company will now focus on its full-sized, commercial suborbital rocket, Starless Rogue, which is expected to launch in 2022, and its orbital rocket, Red Dwarf. Red Dwarf will deliver nanosatellites, or "cubesats" -- small, powerful satellites -- into polar orbit around the earth, the company said.