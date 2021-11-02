Maine 2021 Election Results

PORTLAND, Maine — Editors note: This story will be updated as results come in Tuesday evening.
Clerks and volunteers around the state have seen a steady flow of voters all day, according to Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.
Bellows started her day in Westbrook and said she hoped to make it to Millinocket before the night was over.
She said turnout had been pretty good for an off-year election, and she was paying close attention to absentee ballots. As of Tuesday afternoon, Bellows said 20,000 requested ballots had not been returned.
Polls close at 8 p.m. Bellows said she expects all three referendum questions to be tallied before the night is over and credits all the hardworking clerks and volunteers around the state.
Question 1
______________
Question 1 is a citizen initiative to ban the construction of the Central Maine Power corridor and would require a two-thirds majority vote in the Maine Legislature to approve high-impact electric transmission line projects.
Question 2
_______________
Question 2 is a $100 million bond issue to build or improve things like roads, bridges, railroads, airports, transit facilities, and ports.
Question 3 results
________________
Question 3 is a constitutional amendment to declare that all Maine citizens have the right to grow, raise, harvest, produce, and consume food of their choosing.
Portland shelter referendum
In Maine's largest city, one of the big issues this election cycle has been whether the city should limit the size of new emergency homeless shelters. Voters will see three different options on their ballots:
- Option A was proposed by the group Smaller Shelters for Portland and would limit the capacity of new emergency shelters to 50 beds. This ordinance would not apply to any shelters that already exist or shelters specifically for families and domestic violence victims.
- Option B is endorsed by the Portland City Council and would cap beds at 150. It would also include things like a provision for day space and proximity to public transportation.
- Option C rejects both other options. That means it would keep current limits as is by allowing officials to make decisions about capacity on a case-by-case basis.
Bangor candidates
Bangor, voters will choose new city council and school committee members this Election Day.
In the race for Bangor City Council, seven people are running for three seats. The candidates are:
- Marlene Brochu
- James Butler
- Susan Hawes
- Joseph Leonard
- Free Martin
- Gretchen Schaefer
- Dina Yacoubagha
The race for Bangor School Committee has five candidates running for two seats.
The candidates are:
- Eric Crawley
- Sara Luciano
- Imke Schessler-Jandreau
- Carrie Smith
- Benjamin Sprague
