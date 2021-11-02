Maine 2021 Election Results

Voters throughout the state will decide three referendum questions including a proposed ban on a Central Maine Power transmission line. Polls close at 8 p.m.

PORTLAND, Maine — Editors note: This story will be updated as results come in Tuesday evening.

Clerks and volunteers around the state have seen a steady flow of voters all day, according to Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.

Bellows started her day in Westbrook and said she hoped to make it to Millinocket before the night was over.

She said turnout had been pretty good for an off-year election, and she was paying close attention to absentee ballots. As of Tuesday afternoon, Bellows said 20,000 requested ballots had not been returned.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Bellows said she expects all three referendum questions to be tallied before the night is over and credits all the hardworking clerks and volunteers around the state.

Question 1

______________

Question 1 is a citizen initiative to ban the construction of the Central Maine Power corridor and would require a two-thirds majority vote in the Maine Legislature to approve high-impact electric transmission line projects.

#Elections2021: The ‘Yes on 1’ campaign is holding an Election Night event at The Farmhouse Beer Garden in Farmington. The ‘No on 1’ campaign held its final event on Monday in Augusta. Hear from folks on both sides tonight at 6pm. Then stay tuned for Election Night coverage! #NCM pic.twitter.com/UvX1V3ZtW0 — Hannah Dineen (@hannah_dineen) November 2, 2021

Question 2

_______________

Question 2 is a $100 million bond issue to build or improve things like roads, bridges, railroads, airports, transit facilities, and ports.

Question 3 results

________________

Question 3 is a constitutional amendment to declare that all Maine citizens have the right to grow, raise, harvest, produce, and consume food of their choosing.

HAPPENING NOW: Voter turnout has been steady here in Lewiston this afternoon. I’m told that’s really been the case all day around the entire state. Nothing like the turnout in 2020 but pretty good for an off-year, referendum filled ballot. pic.twitter.com/13lsawHr5Q — Samantha York (@samanthayorkME) November 2, 2021

Portland shelter referendum

In Maine's largest city, one of the big issues this election cycle has been whether the city should limit the size of new emergency homeless shelters. Voters will see three different options on their ballots:

Option A was proposed by the group Smaller Shelters for Portland and would limit the capacity of new emergency shelters to 50 beds. This ordinance would not apply to any shelters that already exist or shelters specifically for families and domestic violence victims.

Option B is endorsed by the Portland City Council and would cap beds at 150. It would also include things like a provision for day space and proximity to public transportation.

Option C rejects both other options. That means it would keep current limits as is by allowing officials to make decisions about capacity on a case-by-case basis.

Bangor candidates

Bangor, voters will choose new city council and school committee members this Election Day.

In the race for Bangor City Council, seven people are running for three seats. The candidates are:

Marlene Brochu

James Butler

Susan Hawes

Joseph Leonard

Free Martin

Gretchen Schaefer

Dina Yacoubagha

More information about each candidate can be found here.

The race for Bangor School Committee has five candidates running for two seats.

The candidates are:

Eric Crawley

Sara Luciano

Imke Schessler-Jandreau

Carrie Smith

Benjamin Sprague