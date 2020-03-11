Maine Election Results 2020

Maine 2020 general election results from NEWS CENTER Maine will appear here after the polls close at 8 p.m. local time on November 3, 2020. Maine has four crucial electoral votes up for grabs in the presidential election between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden. Maine will be the first state in the United States to decide the presidential vote by Ranked Choice Voting. Maine will also be the nation's focal point this Tuesday as Maine U.S. Senator Susan Collins faces a tough challenge from Democratic Speaker of the Maine House, Sara Gideon. This Maine election results page will also feature Maine's 2nd Congressional District race between incumbent U.S. Representative Jared Golden and Republican challenger Dale Crafts. Maine 1st Congressional District U.S. Representative Chellie Pinrgee is also up for re-election against Republican Jay Allen. On our Maine 2020 Election Results Page, we will also show results of the many Maine House of Representative and Maine Senate seats up this November 3, 2020. Find our complete coverage at the NEWS CENTER Maine Voter Guide and on newscentermaine.com on election night.

Click for full map

Results updated every 2 minutes or less (some races may update less frequently).