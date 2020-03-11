Maine Election Results 2020
Maine 2020 general election results from NEWS CENTER Maine will appear here after the polls close at 8 p.m. local time on November 3, 2020. Maine has four crucial electoral votes up for grabs in the presidential election between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden. Maine will be the first state in the United States to decide the presidential vote by Ranked Choice Voting. Maine will also be the nation's focal point this Tuesday as Maine U.S. Senator Susan Collins faces a tough challenge from Democratic Speaker of the Maine House, Sara Gideon. This Maine election results page will also feature Maine's 2nd Congressional District race between incumbent U.S. Representative Jared Golden and Republican challenger Dale Crafts. Maine 1st Congressional District U.S. Representative Chellie Pinrgee is also up for re-election against Republican Jay Allen. On our Maine 2020 Election Results Page, we will also show results of the many Maine House of Representative and Maine Senate seats up this November 3, 2020. Find our complete coverage at the NEWS CENTER Maine Voter Guide and on newscentermaine.com on election night.
Click for full map
Results updated every 2 minutes or less (some races may update less frequently).
Presidential Race Maine ResultsPrecincts: 285 / 571 (50% reporting)
More Elections
- Biden, Trump score wins, but battlegrounds remain too early to call
- Presidential Election 2020: Live results from across the US
- Live blog updates: Biden holds lead over Trump with more than 25 states called by AP
- Maine U.S. Senate Election results
- Maine 2nd Congressional District Election results
- How many electoral votes does each state get for presidential election?
- ‘Vote like your life depends on it’: Warren, Trump campaign share final message with Maine voters on Election Day
- Crafts predicts 'red wave' in CD2 despite polls showing him trailing Golden
- VERIFY: Fact-checking Election Day claims and rumors
- What is Maine ranked-choice voting and how does ranked-choice voting work?
- VERIFY: There is no federal law that mandates results on election night
- 2020 1st Congressional District results
- 'These patriots did nothing wrong' | Trump responds to FBI investigation involving crash between supporters and Biden campaign caravan
- Photos: A look back at the Associated Press's process of counting votes
- Where to vote in Maine on Election Day