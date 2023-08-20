Dozens gather near state house in Augusta to protest hate

Saturday's rally was in response to a demonstration by the neo-Nazi group NSC-131 outside of the Blaine House a week prior.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Dozens of protesters gathered near the Blaine House on Saturday, August 19, sending a message of inclusion and love in response to last week’s neo-Nazi rally, held at the same location, which saw members of the group NSC-131 perform Nazi salutes and recite racist chants.

“We just want to show Mainers especially that there is love out here, and spreading hate is not okay with us," Sara Wing, an organizer of the rally, said.

Of the 70 or so people in attendance on Saturday, few shied away from a smile or a comment on camera. This differs sharply from the NSC members, whose faces remained covered and whose identities were tightly concealed. This fact, in particular, struck Storme St. Valle, who attended the rally.

“I’m glad that they don’t feel comfortable or confident enough to show their faces. I think when they show up with their faces uncovered and they’re still allowed to hold their posts or jobs, that’s when we’re in trouble,” St. Valle said.

Others at the demonstration felt it was important to counter the rise of hate in Maine with a clear signal of what it means to be a Mainer. As Ryan Swansea put it, “Maine is about neighbors looking out for each other and people who care about their communities. White supremacists don’t really want to be in a community at all.”

No matter the reason for joining Saturday’s demonstration, many were heartened by the reaction of the community. Horns and waves from cars, trucks, and motorcycles sounded in the background for nearly the entire event.

“Love is louder than anything else, and everyone is welcome in Maine,” Wing said.