AUGUSTA, Maine — A group of neo-Nazis was seen in Augusta Saturday afternoon, according to a release by the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Approximately 25 of them held a "demonstration" in the area of Capitol and State Streets. Capitol police and Augusta police were made aware of the situation.

According to the release, there was no damage to any property.

This story will be updated, as more information is made available.