Check out these light, refreshing summer cocktail recipes

PORTLAND, Maine — Summer weather is here, and if you're sitting out on the deck or hosting a party you'll probably looking for a light and refreshing cocktail to make or share.
Andrew Volk from the Portland Hunt + Alpine Club shared three drink recipes that are great for summer.
Bonecrusher
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz mezcal
- Fresh lime juice
- Couple of dashes of Tabasco and agave syrup
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients with ice in a shaker.
- Pour through a strainer and serve.
Green Eyes
Ingredients:
- Gin
- Chartreuse
- Lime juice
- Egg whites
- Simple sugar
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients in a shaker without ice.
- Add ice to the shaker, shake again.
- Pour through a strainer and serve in a rocks glass with ice.
- Garnish with a cherry and lime.
White Noise
Ingredients:
- Cocchi Americano
- Elderflower Liqueur
- Soda water
Directions:
- Mix in a rocks glass and add ice.
- Garnish with a lemon twist.