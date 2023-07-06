x
Check out these light, refreshing summer cocktail recipes

Andrew Volk from the Portland Hunt + Alpine Club shares drink recipes perfect for a summer day.

PORTLAND, Maine — Summer weather is here, and if you're sitting out on the deck or hosting a party you'll probably looking for a light and refreshing cocktail to make or share. 

Andrew Volk from the Portland Hunt + Alpine Club shared three drink recipes that are great for summer.

Bonecrusher

Ingredients: 

  • 1.5 oz mezcal
  • Fresh lime juice
  • Couple of dashes of Tabasco and agave syrup

Directions:

  • Mix all ingredients with ice in a shaker. 
  • Pour through a strainer and serve.

Green Eyes

Ingredients:

  • Gin
  • Chartreuse
  • Lime juice
  • Egg whites
  • Simple sugar

Directions:

  • Mix all ingredients in a shaker without ice.
  • Add ice to the shaker, shake again.
  • Pour through a strainer and serve in a rocks glass with ice.
  • Garnish with a cherry and lime.

White Noise

Ingredients:

  • Cocchi Americano
  • Elderflower Liqueur
  • Soda water

Directions:

  • Mix in a rocks glass and add ice.
  • Garnish with a lemon twist.

