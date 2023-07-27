Neo-Nazi protests warrant more coverage, extremism experts say

The neo-Nazi protest by NSC 131 and Christopher Pohlhaus in Augusta on Saturday prompted a response from state lawmakers working to educate against the hate group.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUGUSTA, Maine — Known neo-Nazi group NSC 131 protested in Augusta on Saturday, targeting Maine's refugee population along with a new arm of Gov. Janet Mills' administration announced last week to strengthen aid to migrant families.

According to posts on the social media app Telegram, NSC 131 members posted about their disagreement with the Mills administration. But hate group watchdogs, such as the Southern Poverty Law Center, track NSC 131.

The SPLC said members of the neo-Nazi organization fight against immigration of any kind, and are working to intimidate people of color and refugees throughout New England.

The group also has shown hatred against LGBTQ+ people and Jewish people.

"I was very disturbed and even distressed about it," Mark O'Brien, the mayor of Augusta, said.

O'Brien said he was alerted to the protest on Saturday and said he's been aware of the group for some time.

"In this case, we didn't know about it ahead of time, we'd like to be kept in the loop to the extent that law enforcement knows about these activities and I hope the state of Maine does what they can to discourage this activity as much as possible," O'Brien added.

During their protest Saturday afternoon, NSC 131 yelled racist remarks at a car with a Black driver and posted to social media that well-known neo-Nazi Christopher Pohlhaus was in attendance.

Pohlhaus moved to Maine in 2022 and recently bought property in Springfield. The SPLC reports he plans to build a "Blood Tribe" there and train other white supremacists to form a militia.

Pohlhaus started a Blood Tribe in Ohio, where they engaged in rituals and protesting at a pro-LGTBQ+ event.

Karyn Sporer, who studies extremism at the University of Maine, said media coverage needs to continue on hate groups as they need to be taken seriously along with threats made by the group.

"I don't think [the protest] was unusual, we have these organizations mobilizing and this is not a new issue or a new problem," Sporer said. "While some express concern increased coverage will fuel recruitment, I think the reality is that increased coverage is one tool among many we have to educate our communities about the very real threat extremism has in Maine."

State lawmakers are also taking action.

Sen. Joe Baldacci, D-Penobscot, posted a string of tweets targeting neo-Nazi Christopher Pohlhaus and the hate groups in New England that have targeted Mainers based on gender identity, race, and religion.

Baldacci said Friday he is contacting Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, of Allagash, to work with law enforcement agencies throughout the state to find ways to limit Pohlhaus's efforts to grow a white supremacist community in Springfield. He also wants to limit the ways NSC-131 assembles in the state.

"I don't want a violent situation to happen here in Maine," Baldacci said. "This is a situation I can't imagine any of our local law enforcement have had to deal with, and this is a situation they are going to have to deal with."

Baldacci also told NEWS CENTER Maine he is working with Democratic Rep. Laurie Osher, of Orono, to present a bill in next year's legislative session that would strengthen Maine's laws against organized private armies, like what Pohlhaus has proposed according to extremist watchdogs.

In a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine, Senate President Troy Jackson's office said the senator has already done work to reach out to stakeholders.

"Recently, President Jackson met with top law enforcement officials, representatives from the Mills administration, the Speaker, the AG, and lawmakers from the impacted area to share some concerns," the email statement said.