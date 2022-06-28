Congressman Jared Golden visits Husson University

The visit comes as the congressman works toward securing funds for the university's workforce training programs.

BANGOR, Maine — Congressman Jared Golden, D-Maine, is working to secure funds to support Husson University's workforce training program.

Golden, joined by his one-year-old daughter, Rosemary, met with university leaders on Tuesday, followed by a tour of the school's current construction project in the Robert O'Donnell Commons building. Crews are working to create more research labs and facilities for students.

This project is also part of Husson's effort to address Maine's healthcare and STEM workforce shortages.

Golden said he's requesting federal funds to be provided through the congressionally-directed spending program to go toward supporting these workforce training programs offered at the school.

The congressman added he hopes by investing more money into these programs it will draw more people to fields where they're needed.

"There's no doubt that workforce shortages are one of the key barriers that we have to overcome, and I think creating those good training programs for those job opportunities that are going to be out there for people. Things like logging, [are] still a very good job, becoming more and more technical all the time. So making sure that people have an affordable kind of program that they can access is really key," Golden said.